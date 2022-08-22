The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) plans to reopen several of its damaged train lines in October

In an effort to end vandalism and infrastructure theft, at least 70% of all copper in the train lines has been reduced

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makana said a lot of work has gone into ensuring that services are useable

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - R2.7 billion has been invested in the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and several lines will be opened in October. The railroad agency has made headway in trying to rebuild the vandalised infrastructure.

Prasa plans to reopen several railway lines by the end of October. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

As much as 70% of all copper in the infrastructure has been reduced. However, Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makana told SABC News that trains from Pretoria to Pienaarspoort will be up and running by September.

The Naledi in Soweto will soon be operational, and progress has been made on the Leralla line that runs around Tembisa, Kempton Park. Makana said a lot of work has gone into ensuring that the train services will be useable by the end of October.

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Central Line, which was closed in 2019 due to vandalism and theft, resumed last month. According to EWN, Prasa plans to increase security at train stations for the safety of commuters and staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans react to Prasa’s promises:

Kachinga Miyoba said:

“This is a great achievement for South Africa. But guard these beautiful locally produced modern trains.”

Mo Jacobs posted:

“I think Parliament should develop a law that says if you vandalise property, you’ll spend several years in prison.”

Truia Coetzer wrote:

“What a joke! They try to salvage the rail network, but too little, too late!”

Mzulungile Kalashe added:

“Mbalula said the same thing last year but still no improvements, especially here in Kapa central line.”

Prasa’s Central Line reopening hits a snag, leaves Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stuck on a train

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, found himself in a little predicament at the reopening of Cape Town’s Central line on Tuesday, 26 July.

The Central Line was partially reopened after it was closed down in 2019 due to extreme vandalism and theft.

Mbalula, alongside Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape MEC for mobility, Malusi Booi, the MMC for human settlement and Prasa employees boarded the 9am train from the Cape Town train station to Langa to mark the reopening of the line.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News