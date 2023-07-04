Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave a promising update on South Africa's electricity crisis

The minister said that there would be fewer days of loadshedding when summer rolls around

Ramokgopa said that generation capacity would far exceed demand during summer conditions

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has updated South Africans on the electricity crisis, and things are allegedly looking up.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa projected that there would be less loadshedding in the warmer months. Image: Waldo Swiegers, Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

Ramokgopa said that in addition to bringing citizens warmer weather, summer conditions will also usher in the end of daily loadshedding.

The electricity minister confidently assured that generation will far exceed demand when summer rolls in. However, Ramokgopa refused to give a set date on when the power cuts will end for good, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramakgopa said:

"I am confident about our ability to resolve load-shedding. I am giving you the megawatts, do your numbers then you’ll know when load-shedding will end."

Loadshedding reduces in winter despite negative projections

South Africans have experienced a reprieve from Stage 6 loadshedding over the winter, despite projections that the colder month would be gruelling.

Instead of peak winter demand of 34 000MW, the highest demand was capped at 31 540MW on 28 June.

But Ramokgopa warned that as more and more people connect to the electricity grid, the demand for electricity will rise, increasing loadshedding, SowetanLIVE reported.

Below are some comments:

@BetwaySolutions said:

"There was no issue at Eskom they just wanted to privatize it. But the Tiger is there for us."

@gnxumalo1 commented:

"That's already happening in Tshwane, where we are able to go for 24 hours without loadshedding."

@Sinathi_m praised:

"A real Engineer with real solutions... Not bo Koko and co."

@Amukelwa17 speculated

"These liars are preparing themselves for next year's elections. They will make as if loadshedding they ended it. After winning the elections boom, we will be back to square one."

Melusi Siyabonga Kubheka celebrated:

"This guy deserves his flowers."

Msauli quipped:

"Yes. Of course, we believe you O glorious comrade. And we will also fly to the moon."

Muzi H. Ngwenya added:

"It's election season. We see you."

