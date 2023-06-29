ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula claims that loadshedding could be over soon

Mbalula claimed that South Africa was beginning to experience stability regards the electricity supply

The ANC SG vowed that the ruling party's commitment to fixing the energy crisis was not in a bid to win votes before the elections

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africa teetering between Stage 1 and Stage 3 loadshedding, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula is making big promises again.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says loadshedding will soon be a thing of the past. Image: Frennie Shivambu & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The ANC secretary general said that recent projects indicate that loadshedding would soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking on 702, Mbalula claimed that South Africa's energy supply was stabilising, and citizens would soon enjoy reliable electricity.

Fikile Mbalula claims resolving loadshedding isn't about winning votes for elections

The ruling party has often been accused of using the easing stages of loadshedding to bolster its approval rating and win votes ahead of the upcoming general election.

Mbalula sought to dispel the criticism, saying that the party was not working to end loadshedding for the purpose of the elections.

Mbalula said:

"Load-shedding must not be resolved for elections, it must be resolved for our economy. It is a total disaster for our economy. It is a total disaster for our livelihoods.”

Why is loadshedding getting better?

South Africans anticipated a particularly tough winter after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho warned that the greater demand for electricity during the season would result in more blackouts.

However, Eskom revealed that several factors contributed to the improvement in loadshedding.

According to Business Tech, reduced unplanned outages, increased wind energy generated from stormy weather, and lower-than-expected demand have all led to fewer hours of rolling blackouts.

South Africans aren't buying Fikile Mbalula's loadshedding predictions

Below are some comments:

@GenduToit asked:

"So he admits they are worried about losing votes due to their looting spree and collapse of Eskom?"

@bthsmart claimed:

"Yeah yeah. No loadshedding until the day after the elections."

@uncertza said:

"Anything anyone from ANC says should be ignored."

@Graeme41852142 added:

"The ANC is an abusive husband that begs for forgiveness after administrating a beating."

Haras Muriel Mzilikazi remarked:

"I'll keep my champagne on ice for now. Well, until 12 months after elections."

Sven Heeren rebutted:

"Zuma said the same."

Russell Narunsky commented:

"Hopefully, this unfunny clown will be a thing of the past too."

China donates 66 gigawatts of solar and wind power equipment to South Africa to combat loadshedding

In another story, Briefly News reported the Republic of China donated 66 gigawatts worth of solar and wind power equipment to South Africa to be installed in public facilities.

According to a City Press report, Chinese Ambassador to SA Chen Xiadong said at the inaugural China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference in Sandton on Tuesday:

“China very much relates to the challenges here and we are ready to provide support to South Africa within our capacity.”

Source: Briefly News