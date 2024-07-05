Shebeshxt recently commemorated his late daughter Onthathile with a new tattoo following her tragic death in a car accident

The tattoo, shared on X (formerly Twitter), features Onthathile's face, name, and birth date, reflecting his ongoing grief

Mzansi fans flooded Shebeshxt's timeline with supportive messages, urging road safety and offering condolences for his loss

Shebeshxt recently left Mzansi social media users in their feels when he shared a picture of the new tattoo he got in honour of his late daughter Onthathile. The nine-year-old died in a car accident a few weeks ago.

Shebeshxt shared a picture of a tattoo of his daughter. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt honours late daughter with tattoo

Mzansi musician Shebeshxt is still heartbroken after losing his nine-year-old daughter, Onthathile, in a fatal car crash. The controversial star, recently discharged from the hospital, shared his new body art on social media.

Taking to his page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Ambulance hitmaker posted a picture of the tattoo, which features Onthathile's face, name and birth date.

Mzansi comforts Shebeshxt after losing his daughter

The star's timeline was filled with touching comments from fans who felt sorry for him after the loss. Others warned him to be more careful on the road to avoid such losses.

@ronaldkasasa4 said:

"Being careful on the road is important not for your loved ones you’re driving with but also other road user. It’s best to practice kindness and empathy towards others."

@tebogo_leso commented:

"Sorry for your loss Bra Shebe."

@Keamogetse50248 added:

"God be with you ❤️"

@Katlego74680194 said:

"Nothing feels better than knowing God loves you ❤️ that he is always there for you, and that he will always take care of you bro ✨ ka time nfana waka "

@MkoksF noted:

"That's an awesome memory for your lovely princess, bro!! Her soul RIP️"

@FiX_Ndlovu22 said:

"Broer, heal fast, and sorry for the pain you are going through."

Shebeshxt reportedly discharged from hospital following car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt has reportedly been discharged from the hospital after weeks following his horrific car accident that tragically claimed his daughter, Onthatile's life.

Nearly a month since Shebeshxt was involved in a horrific car accident while travelling late at night with his family, the rapper is said to have been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

