The South African Police Service arrested a man in Hofmeyer, Eastern Cape, for allegedly killing his mother

The police received a call from a member of the community to alert them of the incident, and they rushed to the scene

They found the lifeless body of a 73-year-old, and a day later, they arrested her son, who is expected to appear in court

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A man is in jail for murdering his mother. Images: Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images and Hiraman

Source: Getty Images

HOFMEYER, EASTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a man who reportedly murdered his mother. South Africans were devastated by his alleged actions.

What happened in Hofmeyer?

According to the South African Police Service, they received a call from a member of the community on 6 April about a murder that took place. They found the body of the gogo. The next day, they followed leads and arrested her 43-year-old son and charged him with murder. He is expected to appear before the Hofmeyer Magistrates Court on 8 April 2025.

Crime in the Eastern Cape

The South African Police Service's crime statistics reveal that the Eastern Cape ranks as the province with the second-highest number of murders between October and December 2024. Approximately 1,300 people were murdered in this period.

438 of the murders committed in the province were due to arguments, misunderstandings, road rage or provocation. Approximately 683 of these murders occurred in a public place, and 425 were committed in residences of the perpetrator or victim.

Heinous murders committed in the Eastern Cape

17 People, including 15 women, were shot and killed in the Nyathi Village in Lusikisiki in two separate incidents on 27 September 2024

Another mass shooting rocked the province in which three people were gunned down in November

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu revealed in December that 67 people were killed in insurance-related murders in the province since the beginning of 2024

The Eastern Cape has the second highest murder rate. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans horrified

Netizens, commenting on the South African Police Service's Facebook post, shared their thoughts on the incident.

Bulelwa B Ngcwabe said:

"These men need to be encouraged to move out, get married and focus on their futures. Too many black and coloured men are older than 35, living at home, feeling that a grandmother or aunt or sister or mother is responsible for them. Men have become utterly useless, bitter, angry and entitled."

Jabu M Nyathi said:

"Men must find skills to deal with underlying issues that can not be easily dismissed as related to women having cheated."

Karina Nadoo said:

"It seems we need to start encouraging women to apply for their gun license. women need to have guns to protect themselves as a form of self-defence."

Source: Briefly News