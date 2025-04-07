A mob of about 50 community members in Mountview, KwaZulu-Natal beat a man to death for allegedly stabbing his grandmother

The 22-year-old man reportedly attacked his granny because she didn't want to give him money to buy drugs

He escaped after stabbing her, but community members fell upon him and reportedly killed him

A community took the life of a young man for stabbing his granny. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and stock image by Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: Getty Images

MOUNTVIEW, KWAZULU-NATAL — A community took the life of a 22-year-old man in Mountview, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on 7 April 2025 for allegedly stabbing his grandmother.

Why did he stab his grandmother?

According to The South African, the incident happened at the gogo's house on 6 April. The young man, who struggled with drug addiction, demanded that his granny give him money for him to buy drugs. She refused, and he dragged her out of the house to a nearby stream. There, he reportedly knifed her in the neck. He then ran away from the scene.

Reaction Unit South Africa received information about the woman's condition, and they rushed to the scene. She was taken to the hospital, and they searched for him. However, on the morning of 7 April, they received a phone call informing them that the community had viciously assaulted him to death.

Mob justice in the crime statistics

According to the South African Police Service's crime statistics for the third quarter between October and December 2024, 389 people were killed as a result of mob justice.

65 people were almost killed, and 160 were assaulted with an intent to do grievous bodily harm. Gauteng had the highest number of mob justice-related deaths at 90, followed by KZN, with 80 deaths.

80 people were killed in mob justice incidents in KZN between October and December last year. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Similar incidents of mob justice

South Africans discussed the incident

Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook post discussed the incident.

Ronny Clifton said:

"So sad. Pensioners must enjoy their money freely, but this is not possible here in South Africa."

Sweeyness Living said:

"These types of people must be given life in prison to make others aware that what they are doing to elders is so wrong."

