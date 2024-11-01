The South African Maskandi singer Bobo "Mfana Wepiki" Mhlongo recently got assaulted by community members

This was after it was alleged that the singer went to a township in Kagiso to collect rent money from some resident

A resident shared that they attacked him because he started shooting at them when they were approaching him

A community attacked Maskandi Singer Bobo “Mfana Wepiki” Mhlongo. Image: @bobo_mfanawepiki

Many South African Maskandi singers have been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, and Bobo "Mfana Wepiki" Mhlongo is one of them.

Maskandi star Mfana Wepiki gets attacked by community

Another South African Maskandi singer, Bobo Mhlongo, also made headlines recently after legendary Maskandi star Phuzekemisi's new song, 'Ipoloitiki,' was rejected by Ukhozi FM because it criticised white people for black people's struggles.

Earlier, according to Daily Sun, Mhlongo got assaulted physically by community residents in Kagiso when he was there to collect overdue rent money from some local tenants in the township.

A resident told the publication that they attacked Mfana Wepiki after he allegedly fired shots at them when they were approaching him after another resident came to say to them when they were having a community meeting that he was attempting to kidnap a child.

The resident said:

"We were having a meeting when a member alerted us that someone was taking a child. When we arrived, he started shooting. He ran out of bullets, and we managed to disarm him while he was reloading."

The father of the child who was allegedly about to be kidnapped by Mhlongo also told the publication that he wasn't around during the incident, however he also claimed that he had spoken to the Maskandi star on the phone and that Mhlongo claimed that they owed him rent money as it was his land.

