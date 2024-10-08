KZN-based radio station Ukhozi FM has rejected yet another song from the legendary Maskandi star Phuzekhemisi

The new song, Ipolitiki, was rejected because it allegedly criticises white people for black people's joblessness

The 61-year-old musician said that this was not the first time Ukhozi FM rejected his controversial music

The South African legendary Maskandi artist Phuzekemisi found himself in hot water as Ukhozi FM rejected his new song.

Why Ukhozi FM rejected Phuzekemisi's new song

The South African KZN-based radio station Ukhozi FM is popularly known for supporting the Maskandi genre more than other national radio stations in the country, and this time around, they sidelined one of the legendary artists, Phuzekemisi's new song Ipolitiki.

According to Daily Sun, the radio station rejected the song because it was allegedly criticising white people for black people's joblessness.

Speaking to the publication about his song being rejected, the Maskandi singer said that this is not the first time Ukhozi FM has rejected his song. He will never stop making songs that criticise what he believes is wrong and is not apologetic about that.

He said:

"Ukhozi FM has turned down many of my songs before, but this time I chose to revise the track based on their feedback, and the updated version is coming soon. As a musician, my job is not to sugar-coat reality but to tell the story as it is. Whether the song gets airplay or not doesn’t change that."

SABC Manager for Media Relations, Mmoni Seapolelo, also confirmed that the radio station had rejected the song based on its music policy and that it was discussed with his management team.

