The Johannesburg Property Company's (JPC) management is getting overrun with underqualified staff members

JPC is responsible for thousands of properties, and an investigation revealed that the company's board includes an ANC Youth League member with a grade 11 qualification only

South Africans had an unexpected stance on the issue, as many were interested in whether they were able to run the business

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A board that runs the Johannesburg Property Company, responsible for more than 20,000 properties, is speculated not to have the necessary knowledge. The appointments were allegedly made for those connected to the Johannesburg mayoral committee member for economic development, Nomoya Mnisi.

Joburg Property Company properties worth R8bn are allegedly in the hands of an unqualified board. Image: @MarketJoburg/Getty Images/Hoberman Collection

Source: Twitter

Netizens had a surprising reaction after finding details of who runs the Joburg property company. The board members' qualifications are vastly different from their appointments.

Joburg company allegedly run by underqualified staff

The Johannesburg property company oversees 30,700 properties worth 8.7bn and is run by an unlikely team. According to TimesLive, a tollgate cashier, receptionist, and the grade 11 holder are on the board

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The board members were allegedly hired through personal and political connections to Johannesburg mayoral committee member Nomoya Mnisi. The publication alleges that other staff members belong to a Soweto agency branch while others also belong to the committee members' party Zone in the west of Johannesburg

Who are JPC board members?

According to TimesLIVE, Mnisi threatened to get rid of board members after the scandal of mismanagement. It is alleged that JPC is unable to run its properties, and they are deteriorating and run by slum lords who illegally collect rent.

TimesLIVE reports that the board includes Ntombikayise Tini, who holds matric and is a former ANC Youth League test team regional leader. Another person who is on the JPC board is Ellen Rakodi, who was a tollgate cashier with a matric and a Networking Theory certificate from Birmingham Business College. Her CV states that she was looking for a challenging opportunity.

Another board member is Rachel Makwela, whose highest schooling level is grade 11, and she has a call centre qualification from Cornerstone College. The woman also has basic training in being a shop steward, unfair dismissal and following CCMA processes. At JPC, she is responsible for the Independent audit and risk committee.

South Africans discuss allegations against JPC

Many people, including netizens, reacted to the investigation, defending the underqualified team and emphasizing that what matters most is whether or not they can do the job."

Angel Khumalo commented:

"We fail to understand the game called politics, and she's not qualified academically, but politically, she has worked her way up to get to this point. Sad but true."

Franklyn William Barker wrote:

"Looks like Hlaudi all over again. When will these matric-less con artists realise there are no shortcuts in politics?"

Aubrey Vukeya added:

"It is not surprising that qualifications are not relevant in South Africa. Many graduates are struggling to find a job or start a business because the government funding institutions are there for politically connected people."

Fikile Ngwenya asked:

"Can she do the job well? If yes, then let her."

Kanye Pamba speculated:

"No wonder Joburg City's properties are on fire... Is the cashier counting bribes for ANC cadres? And the grade 11... surely can't count beyond 11."

Ofentse Jabulani argued:

"If she has the skills and ability to run the organisation, why not..? The problem with most people is that they associate education with intelligence."

Stats show 1 in 4 senior govt managers unqualified for the job, SA disappointed

Briefly News previously reported that one in four senior managers employed in public service are unqualified, acting minister of public service and administration, Thulas Nxesi, announced on Tuesday, 30 August.

During a parliamentary Q&A, Nxesi said that 25.9% of individuals on the Personnel and Salary System (Persal) don't have the required qualifications for senior management positions.

According to Business Tech, Nxesi stressed that the figure might not be accurate as many senior managers might need to update their information on the system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News