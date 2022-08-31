More than a quarter of South Africa's senior government managers do not have the appropriate qualifications for the positions they filled

Minister of Public Service and Administration, Thulas Nxesi, said the statistics aren't an accurate representation because some information is out of date

The police department has the most senior managers without the necessary qualifications

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Over a quarter of the senior government managers are unqualified, but the government claims to have made progress in lowering the number. Image: DNY59 & Darren Stewart/Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - One in four senior managers employed in public service are unqualified, acting minister of public service and administration, Thulas Nxesi, announced on Tuesday, 30 August.

During a parliamentary Q&A, Nxesi said that 25.9% of individuals on the Personnel and Salary System (Persal) don't have the required qualifications for senior manager positions.

According to Business Tech, Nxesi stressed that the figure might not be an accurate representation as many senior managers might need to update their information on the system.

The Department of Public Service and Administration warned that it would take punitive measures against people who do not update their details.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Business Insider reported that the police department had the highest number of unqualified senior managers making up 9% of all the senior managers with inadequate qualifications.

Approximately 214 senior managers in the department of police do not have the qualifications to fill the positions.

South Africans react to the number of unqualified government senior managers

South Africans are not surprised the number of unqualified officials in senior management positions

Here are some comments:

@viks0208 commented:

"Put a stop on their salaries and u will see how fast they will respond!"

@CunaMUC added:

" not really a surprise but still devastating."

@CGFResearch said:

"This explains the sad state of affairs in SA's public administration and the failure of good #governance and almost every turn."

@Thabi63938967 pointed out:

"Cadres deployed instead of qualified professionals."

@denisepets tweeted:

I'm old enough to remember when ANC said as long as their cadres have the POTENTIAL to do the job

How Much Money Does South Africa Lose to Corruption per Day? The DA Says R800 Million

Previously Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance had launched a campaign directly geared towards the African National Congress's policies called #OutlawCadreDeployment.

The DA is adamant about ending cadre deployment and corruption and has even approached Parliament. The party has presented the End Cadre Deployment Bill, which calls for various amendments on who can occupy public office.

The official opposition party made a sweeping claim that the deployment of cadres in prominent government positions should end because South Africa loses R800 million to corruption daily.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News