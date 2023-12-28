Bafana Bafana's coach, Hugo Broos, announced his final 23-man squad for the African Cup of Nations next month

The squad boasts key players from Mamelodi Sundowns, including goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane

South Africans were displeased with the squad and expected players like Rivaldo Coetzee and Relebohile Mofokeng to feature

South Africans are unhappy with Bafana Bafana's 23-man squad, which Hugo Broos recently revealed. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's coach, Hugo Broos, unveiled his final 23-man squad that will represent the country at the 2024 African Cup of Nations. South Africans were far from impressed by the team and doubted it would bring the cup home.

Hugo Broos announces final AFCON squad

Football publication iDiski Times tweeted a picture of the final squad on their x, formerly Twitter, account, @iDiskiTimes. The 23 man-squad includes some expected inclusions and unexpected exclusions. Mamelodi Sundowns' goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will be the number one of choice. The defence includes Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashigo, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, and Siyanda Xulu. Mothobi Mvala and Khuliso Mudau.

Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Al-Ahly forward Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa, Mihlali Mayambela and Oswin Oppolis will lead the nation at the front. View the entire squad here.

Netizens' confidence in the squad is low

South Africans had no faith in the team and voiced their complaints.

Lebohang Selekane said:

“They will be back before the end of January.”

Ta Mali pointed out:

“Zakhele Lepasa over a Fagrie Lakay who’s been to the African CAF Champions League? Bruce Bvuma deserved to be there. Choosing Xulu over Ngrzana is outrageous, given his impressive performances overseas!”

Middle-Child remarked:

“This team without Rivaldo Coetzee doesn’t make sense!"

Farlane Fenderick Mokai was worried.

“This mandala is not serious. No Mayo, no Ngezana, no Blom, no Relebohile Mofokeng.”

Mavandal observed:

“So any players could have made this squad. But let’s hope the ones chosen will deliver.”

BillyRaccs:

“There’s no way this squad competes to win the AFCON. No deadly attackers, quality ball passer, or outright leader in defence.”

Mkhalangana KaNdundza observeD:

“My only concern about Sundowns’ players is fatigue. The last Bafana home game showed signs of slowing down in the second half.”

kulani _arthur:

“A very weak squad. I’m hoping for a miracle. Hugo Broos, Aiiikhona.”

Mtshepana:

“That midfield is so mid, but keh, he knows better than me.”

Bafana Bafana's draw with Namibia leaves a bitter taste in Mzansi

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana drew with Namibia in a game that upset many.

The South African Squad faced neighbour Namibia in a friendly game, which saw the players having less than ten shots at goal. South Africans were visibly displeased with their performance and expected more from the squad.

