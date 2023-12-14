Mamelodi Sundowns remain at the top of the DStv Premiership league by extending their winning streak to 11 games

Masandawana defeated Cape Town Spurs FC 3-0 in a game which saw the Brazilians shine

Fans and rivals believed that if Sundowns played a few more games and won them, the league would be theirs

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Fans believe Mamelodi Sundowns' 11th win is a sign that the league may be theirs. Images: -/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns is driving a deep wedge between it and other teams in the DStv Premiership after winning their 11th straight game. Masandawana defeated Cape Town Spurs 3-0 on home soil at Loftus Versfeld on 13 December, much to fans' applause. Sundowns fans and football lovers admitted that the league might be theirs if Sundowns continued down this path.

Sundowns defeat Cape Town Spurs 3-0

According to TimesLIVE, Sundowns cracked open the scoring with a goal from Sipho Mbule in the 23rd minute. Six minutes later, Grant Kekana doubled the lead and dominated Cape Town Spurs, struggling at the bottom of the league with only one victory and 13 devastating losses. Before the full-time whistle went off, Peter Shalulile converted a cross from Lebogang Maboe. Coach Rulani Mokwena made quite a few changes and gave players like Terrence Mashego, Gaston Sirino, Nasir Abubaker and Rushine de Reuk a chance to start.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Football fans begrudgingly respect Sundowns

Netizens on Facebook were pleased with the team's performance. Even rival fans congratulated them.

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa said:

“So basically, this means Sundowns will win the league until God comes.”

Thapelo Ntholeng joked:

“These days, you never ask how Sundowns played; you instead ask how many goals they scored to win.”

Abethu Bandile exclaimed:

"They might as well give Sundowns the league trophy. It’s done and dusted.”

Lindokuhle MT Thinti added:

“They will finish a season without losing.”

Motsamai RD Motsamai remarked:

“Cruise on, yellow nation. The sky is the limit, players.”

Sipho Mkhumane wrote:

“Eight more wins, the league title will be gone.”

Mamelodi Sundowns won 33 consecutive games

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns won 33 consecutive matches after they defeated SuperSport United in a Tshwane Derby.

Sundowns beat Matsatsantsa a Pitori 2-0 in a tight match, which saw the Brazilians dominate most of the game. The second half was a challenge for them as they tried to create chances to increase their scoreline. Netizens praised their team and called on other teams to learn from Sundowns.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News