Mamelodi Sundowns’s coach, Rulani Mokwena, was religious when he discussed the team’s clash with Al-Ahly for the AFL semi-finals

Mokwena said that he has been praying to the Almighty for miracles similar to the one performed by Jesus in the Bible

Fans supported him in his prayers to have Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa healed from their injuries and had faith in their team, while others mocked his supplications

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena revealed that he prays for two players each night to prepare for the Al-Ahly clash. Images: Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns fans stood behind their coach, Rulani Mokwena, as he turned to God and prayed for the return of key players to the squad for the African Football League semi-final. Masandawana is set to clash with Egyptian side Al-Ahly on the weekend, and Mokwena is worried about Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribiero Costa, who are out on injuries.

Rulani Mokwena prays to God

Mokwenna, in a recent interview, poured his heart out as he expressed concerns about his two players missing one of the Brazilians’ big games thus far. Mokwena pointed out that playing against Al-Ahly, a seasoned and powerful foe, will be a challenge he hopes the team can overcome with the return of Ribeiro and Shalulile.

According to Sowetan LIVE, Mokwena is always on his knees, bowing his head to pray to God that he performs the miracles he performed in the Bible. Mokwena cited the miracle Jesus Christ performed in the Gospel of John when he turned water into wine at a wedding. He also pointed out that God empowered Moses to cross the Red Sea and said that healing his players would be one more miracle to perform.

Sundowns fans hopeful for semi-final clash

Sundowns fans on Facebook were more hopeful that the team would perform well on the semi-final day.

Lesego Godrex said:

“I’m glad we start at home. If we score at least two goals and keep a clean sheet, it won’t be a problem when we get to Cairo.”

Marlvern Ndlovu added:

“We must beat Ahly on Sunday and win again in Cairo.”

Shadrack Phikiso Mabokela was confident.

"Al Ahly is nothing, our main target is Wydad, Casablanca."

Other fans roasted Mokwena and Sundowns

Some fans had negative things to say about the match.

Kgosi Ratlhagane asked:

“Where is the FIFA break and Broos when needed?”

Lucky Mohlaleng Manyashi jeered:

“Pray on, boy boy.”

Ntokozo Msiza added:

“It won’t make a difference.”

Source: Briefly News