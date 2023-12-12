Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Al-Ahly forward Percy Tau and Mamelodi Sundowns’ women team won at the CAF Awards 2023

Ellis scooped the women’s Coach of the Year for a fourth consecutive time, Tau was given the interclub Player of the Year, and Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the women’s Team of the year

Many believed that Desiree Ellis did not deserve the award and slammed CAF for giving her the accolade

South Africans praised Percy Tau and Desiree Ellis for winning big at the CAF Awards. Images: Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

South Africa was well represented at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards 2023 ceremony. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis won her fourth consecutive Women’s Coach of the Year award, Percy Tau walked away with the interclub Player of the Year, and Mamelodi Sundonw’s female Team won the Team of the Year in the women’s category. South Africans gave them flowers and felt proud of how Mzansi’s stars shone.

Mzansi wins big at CAF Awards 2023

According to tweets posted by @CAF_Online, Desiree Ellis was honoured with the 2023 Women’s Coach of the Year award. Ellis guided Banyana Banyana beyond the FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout stages when the Netherlands defeated them. Lion of Judah, Percy Tau, who plays for Egyptian side Al-Ahly, was given the interclub Player of the Year award, and Mamelodi Sundowns’ women’s Team walked away with the women’s Club of the Year for clinching the Women CAF title a few weeks ago. View the tweets here:

South Africans praise Tau

Netizens, including the football fraternity, praised Percy Tau for winning the accolade.

Pitso Mosimane said:

“I am so proud of you. Your respect, work and mental strength in the game are on another level. Congratulations, Sledge.”

Madanga wrote:

“I genuinely believed his time in Cairo was done after Pitso left. Exceptional mentality from the Lion of Judah and a well-deserved win.”

Others disagreed with Desiree winning hers

Many did not believe that Desiree Ellis deserved the award.

Sphelele asked:

“She is the best, but her team is not the best in Africa? Make me understand.”

Denny_footy wanted to know:

“What’s happening? The Moroccan coach deserves this award more.”

Minister Cocopee wrote:

“Desiree Ellis is a good coach, no doubt, but this award should not be colonized. She should be top 3. I think the Nigerian Cpach deserves this award.”

Miss_M was unhappy.

“Coach Jerry again being subbed. Is Desiree winning this award because she is the only woman nominated in that category? It doesn’t make sense.”

