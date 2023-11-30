An event which seemingly showed what looked like the Web Ellis Trophy had South Africans buzzing

The event allegedly had a Web Ellis trophy and it was being paraded around

South African Rugby Union’s communications General Manager Andy Colquhoun denied that this was the original Web Ellis trophy

Nevertheless, netizens were convinced that it was the real one and slammed the event and the Springboks

South Africans believed that a Webb Ellis replica was the real deal. Images: @NalaThokozane

Source: Twitter

A video of the alleged Springbok Rugby World Cup being carried at an allegedly private function left South Africans with many questions. The video shows what appears to be the Web Ellis trophy at the centre of what seems to be an Afrikaner event, and Mzansi demanded to know what was happening.

Webb Ellis Trophy replica at a private event

@NalaThokozane posted the video on her X account. The video shows two young men flanking the trophy at an event. A young boy who went viral after performing at an event sings a song in the centre. After he finishes his verse, the two young men take the trophy and are paraded around the room. Watch the video here:

SARU denies the cup in the video is real

Andy Colquhoun, the South African Rugby Union’s General Manager of communications, shared a comment with Briefly News.

“It’s an imitation trophy owned by a private individual, not the Webb Ellis Cup. This was not an SA Rugby event.”

Mzansi discusses the cup in a video

South Africans demanded to know what event this was, mainly because the Web Ellis trophy tour ended weeks ago.

Rakgadi Rubber Bands said:

“The tour yenu is finished. It’s the VIP circle tour now.”

Former African National Congress member Carl Niehaus commented:

“So hopefully, now the penny has dropped for you and the rest of the “Stronger Together” fools. There is no such! Ultimately the Springbok is white (and a racist symbol). Look at this all-white celebration. You were not invited!”

Lionel Mbatah observed:

“This is probably the fake trophy. Cannot be. Players are all gone back to their teams.”

Talia pointed out:

“Malema is vindicated every day in SA.”

Son of the Angels exclaimed:

“They organised their whites-only event. Whites privately own Springbok.”

FD laughed:

“We will sing that Julius Malema was right every day at this rate.”

DaddyK chipped in:

“They are stronger alone, real trophy or not. Players present or not. They want to be left alone.”

#JusticeforMyDaughter:

“The #StrongerTogether season is over. The game is back to its rightful owners. I’m happy I never wasted a second on the nonsense.”

