Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Pyramids FC in Cairo, Egypt, during their Conferedation of the African Football Champions League match

The victory places them at the top of Group A, which increases their likelihood of qualifying for the knockout stages

South Africans felt proud of Masandawana for representing the nation so well

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

With their recent victory, Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to qualify for the CAF Champions League knockout. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday night, in Cairo, Egypt, Mamelodi Sundowns with the South African flag again with a victory over Pyramids FC. This put them at the top of Group A, strengthening their chances of qualifying for the Confederations of African Football Champions League quarterfinal stages.

Sundowns defeats PYramid FC 1-0

TimesLIVE reported that Mamelodi Sundowns played the Egyptian side on Tuesday, 19 December. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena put Masandawana at the front after scoring a stunning goal in the 17th minute. The Brazilians controlled possession of the game in the early stages, and this paid off as they opened the scoring. Mokoena unleashed a thunderous shot outside the penalty area and sailed past the goalkeeper.

Mokoena picked up an injury and was replaced by Bongani Zungu in the 36th minute. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hoped the damage might not be severe enough to keep Mokoena out of the African Cup of Nations in January. He has yet to name his final 23-man squad for the tournament and is expected to do so on 28 December.

Football lovers appreciate Sundowns' victory

Football fans on Facebook congratulated Sundowns for representing the country well.

Sihle Mangcobonga said:

“Not my team, but they are unstoppable.”

Rodney Beenie Nyakutombwa exclaimed:

“No wonder they are no match for DStv teams. They have experience playing high-profile matches and are still winning. They’re at the top of the Champions League group and the DStv League with a few games in hand.”

Peipi Wesizwe added:

“Mummies were finally put where they belong in the pyramid of Giza where they should rest in peace.”

Jabulani Ease Voti congratulated them.

“Congratulations to Sundowns!”

Mamelodi Sundowns wins 11 straight games

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated winning 11 straight games in the DStv Premiership League.

Masandawana defeated Cape Town Spurs 3-0 and solidified their place as log leaders following a stunning performance over the struggling club. South Africans, both club and rival fans alike, admitted that Sundowns are becoming an unstoppable force.

