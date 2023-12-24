Africa Tsoai surprised fans with a spontaneous freestyle rap performance at Cornet Mamabolo's Mabodibane Resort in Limpopo

The vibey scene was posted on TikTok and is quickly gaining momentum and dropping jaws

Viewers of Skeem Saam expressed shock and amazement as Tsoai displayed a carefree and fun side

Africa Tsoai turned up at Mabodibane Resort in Limpopo. Image: @SABCPlus/Twitter and Africa Tsoai /Facebook

Who knew Africa Tsoai, the legendary actor from Skeem Saam, had some mad rap skills up his sleeve?

Africa Tsoai turns up in Limpopo

The surprise went down at his former co-star Cornet Mamabolo's Mabodibane Resort in Limpopo. Tsoai grabbed the mic and unleashed a freestyle rap to the amazement of the crowd.

Video of Africa Tsoai rapping trends

The whole thing got captured on video and of course, made its way to TikTok. Now, this impromptu performance uploaded on the account @mabodibaneresorts is blowing up.

Fans of the soapie are doing double-takes, seeing Tsoai totally in his element, far from the onscreen seriousness of his character John Maputla.

Watch the video below:

Skeem Saam fans amazed by Africa Tsoai

People on TikTok can't get enough of this off-screen Tsoai, and the comments are pouring in. It's all lighthearted fun as viewers struggle to reconcile the legendary actor's hidden talents with the straight-faced character they see on Skeem Saam.

@kwenaite94 said:

"Mara ore Leeto atswalele club."

@AbutiShnack stated:

"He’s smooth with it though."

@moo_bbe17 commented:

"Mara o gana go ya Bazaruto."

@Waltz wrote:

"Bathong John Meikie would be so disappointed. Is this how you win Charity mma Kat?"

@luckympho_m posted:

"John is misbehaving now somebody call Meiki."

@Brvno added:

"He is actually doing it off the top."

@TheTable mentioned:

"He is a certified G now."

@jazzman118 asked:

"Mr Maputla re kgopela classic album."

