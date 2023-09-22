Veteran South African actress Leleti Khumalo recently expressed her admiration for fellow actress Gugu Gumede in a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring a stunning picture of the two

Khumalo captioned the photo with a heartwarming message that showcased their close bond

Fans on Facebook, as reposted by Briefly News, showered the actresses with love and praised them as their favourite stars in South Africa, highlighting their beauty and talent

Leleti Khumalo shared a stunning picture alongside fellow actress Gugu Gumede. Image: @leletikhumalo and @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

It's not every day when you see talented actresses celebrating each other on social media. Popular South African star Leleti Khumalo recently headed to her social media to show love to fellow star Gugu Gumede.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Sarafina actress captioned the picture:

"Good times and good friends."

Fans love Leleti Khumalo's post

Briefly News reposted the picture of the two stars on Facebook and the fans couldn't get enough. Many said Leleti Khumalo and Gugu Gumede were their two favourite actresses in South Africa.

Thelma Dingaan said:

"Looking stunning beautiful Leleti."

Nosipho Mtshaulana commented:

"My favourite people. Love them to bits."

Andile Amakhosi added:

"Khosification Qashani One of the best actors in SA."

Yonelah Noter noted:

"Beautiful ❤️ and their character much love guys"

Angel Qwabe wrote:

"WOW South African favorite Ladies ❤️❤️"

Tando Nanat Tdos Pangwa said:

"My favorite people. I love them so much."

Smangele Mdlalose commented:

"Beautiful ladies Mommy Leleti Khumalo."

