The Limpopo-based choir did a cover of Dlala Ntukzin's hit song iPlan

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the video of Ndlovu Youth Choir performing the song

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video as some didn't like the sound of it, and others did

The Limpopo-based Ndlovu Youth Choir performed Dlala Thukzin's hit song 'iPlan.' Image: @choirafrica

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's fan-favourite choir, hailing from Limpopo, Ndlovu Youth Choir, recently trended after performing one of the biggest and most loved songs in amapiano.

Ndlovu Youth Choir performs iPlan

Ndlovu Youth Choir has made headlines again on social media after a video of them covering one of the loved amapiano songs iPlan circulated online. Popular controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the clip on his X page, formerly Twitter and captioned it:

"Ndlovu Youth Choir performing Dlala Thukzin's iPlan."

See the video below:

SA responds to the video

Shortly after Khawula shared the video online, many social media users gave the clip mixed reactions as some didn't like how it sounded, and others loved it. See some of the comments below:

@KevinAndile_ shared:

"We need to be honest."

@Docktus_ complimented:

"This is beautiful."

@Aus_Keke mentioned:

"None of them thought ke masepa nthwe? Like none?"

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"This doesn't sound nice to me at all."

@KemoTseki__ said:

"Does everything have to sound like The Lion King? Achi."

@stivomalavo responded:

"That song won't even reach platinum anymore cause of them."

@Ntsika_17 replied:

"This is nice...idk what you guys are talking about some just hate it coz they saw other people hating it...this is nice and not so different from the Original."

@Siphokaziirsa wrote:

"They should have stayed home."

Mzansi Youth Choir rocks the stage at America's Got Talent

Taking the choir to America to perform was risky but has proved fruitful. The incredibly talented choir performed Nightbird's It's OK, bringing one of the toughest judges, Simon Cowell, to tears.

All four judges pushed their buzzers, making this the first time a group got the Golden Buzzer. What a show these fantastic performers delivered!

Mzansi judges Ndlovu Youth Choir's rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ndlovu Youth Choir is no stranger to going viral for its unbelievable talent. The choir recently impressed South Africans with their touching rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up.

Netizens shared their appreciation for the cover. Many said that they could feel the emotion in the song.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News