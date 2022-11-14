The Ndlovu Youth Choir impressed with their recent cover of Rihanna's song for blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The song titled Lift Me Up is dedicated to the late American actor Chadwick Boseman which made for a touching performance clip

The singing group made a music video in the stunning Limpopo valleys, and fans could not get enough of them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ndlovu Youth Choir is no stranger to going viral for its unbelievable talent. The choir recently impressed South Africans with their touching rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up.

Rihanna's 'Lift me Up' was made for a touching remake by Ndlovu Youth Choir, leaving many in their feelings. Image: Kevin Mazur/Instagram/@casspernyovest

Source: UGC

Netizens shared their appreciation for the cover. Many said that they could feel the emotion in the song.

Ndlovu Youth Choir sings Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

According to TimesLIVE, Ndlovu Youth Choir had many impressed after singing Lift Me Up by Rihanna. The singers conveyed the emotion for the song dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away before the sequel to Black Panther was released.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans were filled with nothing but compliments for the group. Many were in awe of the talent the choir displayed.

Kate Clare commented:

"Every single performance is soul stirring. You never fail to bring tears to my eyes. I recently had the privilege of watching your show at Montecasino. You guys make me so proud to be South African."

Carrie commented:

"Oh wow such a masterpiece. African forever!"

Wosa Van Max commented:

"The sheer depth and layers of emotions infused in the song is simply unbelievable.. I love this incredible cover."

Lowe Goddess commented:

"I got goosebumps and shivers at the same time. Love your version."

Kenneth commented:

"Glad these guys are still performing. They are wonderful!"

Jean Dixon commented:

"Always such a pleasure to listen to. World class, folks. God bless you."

Kookie Nut Quacker commented:

"I so love this choir. They lift us all up. Thank you. That was beautiful."

Cyndi Alger commented:

"Absolutely beautiful."

Chuck Goodman commented:

"So many layers in every song this choir touches. Superb as usual. Angelic."

Richard Logan commented:

"The greatest indigenous youth choir on the planet, from Minneapolis USA. You symbolize South Africa’s strength and potential. In fact, you ARE some of that strength. I am certain that every Ndlovu YC member will be a great public citizen."

"It changed": Rihanna gets candid about new fave body part since childbirth

Briefly News previously reported that US-based Barbados singer Rihanna has opened up about her favourite postpartum body part and said she's glad she has it now.

While attending the Black Panther Premier, the Te Amo hitmaker revealed that she is happy she has a booty now.

Fans kept commending the 34-year-old musician for getting thick since she got pregnant and started serving impeccable maternity fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News