Mzansi Youth Choir took the stage at America's Got Talent and brought Simon Cowell and many others to tears

The hair-raising moment has been shared all over social media, showing the choir getting the first-ever group golden buzzer

The people of Mzansi overflowed with pride as they watched the choir perform, making history

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African hearts were bursting with pride as the Mzansi Youth Choir took the stage on America's Got Talent and made history by getting the first-ever group golden buzzer.

Mzansi Youth Choir took the stage at America’s Got Talent and brought Simon Cowell and many others to tears. Image: YouTube / Mzansi Youth Choir

Source: Youtube

The talent in Mzansi is undeniable, and it is moments like this that show the world just what our people are made of.

Mzansi Youth Choir rocks the stage at America'sAmerica's Got Talent

Taking the choir to America to perform was a risk, but definitely, one that has proved fruitful. The incredibly talented choir performed Nightbird's It's Ok, and they brought one of the toughest judges, Simon Cowell, to tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

All four judges pushed their buzzers, making this the first time a group has ever gotten the Golden Buzzer. What a show these amazing performers delivered!

Take a look at this unforgettable moment:

South African citizens shed a tear of pride for the choir

This moment filled people with pride as it showed the world what Mzansi is made of! People from all over the world praised the choir, and the moment has gone viral and several platforms.

Read some of the kind comments:

Nate'sIt'sNightbird's videos hyped:

“This just goes to show the power of Nightbirde’s music! She is the ONLY previous contestant whose music was covered by another contestant. Well-deserved Golden Buzzer!”

Neo's Journal said:

“What a time to me African ! Super proud of Mzansi youth choir This was so beautiful.”

Emily Wiebel was wowed:

“This is the most beautiful tribute of someone’s song I’ve honestly ever seen. They did this so beautifully, and I’m so glad they choose to sing her song and keep her memory alive in a way that she would be truly proud of!”

Clive Vanderwagen said:

“So proud of my fellow South Africans. You are incredible!”

Mzansi judges Ndlovu Youth Choir's rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ndlovu Youth Choir is no stranger to going viral for its unbelievable talent. The choir recently impressed South Africans with their touching rendition of Rihanna's' Lift Me Up.

Netizens shared their appreciation for the cover. Many said that they could feel the emotion in the song.

Ndlovu Youth Choir had many impressed after singing Lift Me Up by Rihanna. The singers conveyed the emotion for the song dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away before the sequel to Black Panther was released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News