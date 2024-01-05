The SABC has secured the rights to broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023

Not only that, according to a statement, the broadcaster will also cover all the CAF matches

Mzansi shared opposing thoughts on the announcement, however, the general reaction was excitement over the good news

It's a good day for sports lovers after the SABC shared a statement regarding the Africa Cup of Nations 2023. The broadcaster announced that it had secured the rights to cover the AFCON tournaments in Ivory Coast starting on 13 January.

SABC to broadcast AFCON matches

It looks like 2024 is kicking off on a very good note, and it's all thanks to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The public broadcaster shared the news that it has officially secured the rights to broadcast the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations 2023 tournaments:

In a Twitter (X) post by Aldrin Sampear, the user shared a statement from the SABC that it successfully acquired the live matches to the rest of the CAF events, including, all 150 matches of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, all 32 matches of CAF CHAN 2024, all matches of CAF Champions League 2023/24, and more.

Moreover, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) also announced a 40% increase in the AFCON prize money:

Winners will receive $7 million

Runners-up walk away with $4 million

The two losing semi-finalists will each take home $2.5 million

CAF President Patrice Motsepe hopes that the increase will contribute to the growth of African football.

Mzansi reacts to AFCON announcement

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement after the SABC shared the good news, even forgetting the recent ghost workers scandal:

Koketso_M23 recalled:

"The last time the SABC were the sole broadcaster of Afcon, Bafana Bafana won it. Let's hope this is luck!"

RealMrumaDrive was happy:

"I feel like this is a good thing because most people around SA will be able to watch."

KZN_za was relieved:

"Some good news for a change! Danko, @SABC_Sport."

namealreadytoo said:

"I don't know man, but watching Bafana on the SABC just feels right."

Meanwhile, other netizens raised the SABC's tendency to delay live matches:

OliphantTrevor said:

"I just hope we will not be subjected to delayed games. We're happy for SABC but we want to watch the games live."

BabyJ1508 wrote:

"Good! Hopefully, there will be no delayed live matches."

Mr_Zakess requested:

"They must play them on time like they do with other sports!"

SABC addresses ghost workers allegations

