David Makhura, part of the ANC's national task team on coalitions expressed the party's goal of winning the 2024 elections

Amid corruption allegations and service delivery issues, citizens are doubtful about the ANC's chances of victory

Many took to social media to voice their concerns and predictions about how the ruling party will perform at the polls

David Makhura along with the ANC task team addressed the media at the Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga. Image: @MYANC

MPUMALANGA - Former Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, and member of the ANC's national task team on coalitions, outlined the party's ambitious goal for the 2024 elections.

David Makhura shares ANC plans

Speaking at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga Makhura said the ANC are aiming for a resounding victory without the need for alliances.

According to SABCNews, he emphasised the ANC's commitment to earning the trust and confidence of South African voters.

ANC sets sights on solo victory

In a departure from the trend of coalition politics, the party's National Executive Committee stands firm in its belief that a solo victory is essential for achieving substantial progress in the country.

Citizens doubt ANC's chances for outright majority

However, citizens grappling with concerns over corruption and inadequate service delivery expressed scepticism about the ANC's chances of victory.

Social media is filled with opinions of people who are sharing their views on the ANC's potential success in the upcoming elections.

Thapelo Mokoana mentioned:

"Unless they gonna rig the election, otherwise no ways."

Rofhiwa Raphalalani asked:

"Who will vote for you?"

Dante WaKurara wrote:

"I could understand if their intentions were honest and they had the peoples' interest at heart. Unfortunately, they are just motivated by greed and personal aggrandizement."

Ndu Sckey said:

"With the Independent Electoral Commission that is very possible."

Shlahlasomdlebe Somdlebe noted:

"In Zimbabwe, no one likes Zanu PF but it is still in power something will happen in South Africa."

