South Africans aren't buying into President Ramaphosa's rosy economic recovery and job growth promises, sparking a wave of criticism

The ongoing electricity crisis and perceived lack of follow-through have added fuel to the fire of public discontent

South Africans are calling his claims "empty promises", saying they feel pretty insulted by his claims

JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working tirelessly to improve the lives of its citizens, but South Africans are not convinced.

South Africans are in doubt of President Cyril Ramaphosa's pledges for a better country for all. Image: Getty Images

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation in a live broadcast after the historic win of the Springboks, vanquishing New Zealand at the Strade de France Rugby World Cup. He said the government's efforts are showing results in the fight against an era of corruption and mismanagement of state-owned enterprises, which has left the country in a dire electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa lists achievements under his governance

Ramaphosa said millions of South Africans have been raised out of poverty and have received houses from the government. He said:

"Millions of South Africans have access to electricity, water and sanitation, and other basic needs. Electricity supply is improving, jobs are being created, houses, bridges, and roads are under construction, law- enforcement is cracking down on criminal syndicates, and the proceeds of state capture are being recovered," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa added:

"The economy has shown a significant degree of resilience and is now larger than it was before the pandemic. Over the last two years, the number of people with jobs has increased by two million, bringing the level of employment close to its pre-pandemic level, remembering that we lost over two million jobs as a result of the pandemic."

Ramaphosa's address shared on X

Ramaphosa posted a video of the address on his X account, to which he received backlash from South Africans.

Below is the video:

South Africans feel insulted by the president

Taking to the comment section of the post by the president, South Africans lambasted the president, referring to his claims as nothing but hogwash.

Below are some of the reactions:

@DeadDonkeyApeu warned the president:

"Empty promises with big words are cheap, gogo."

@Miz_Ruraltarain expressed scepticism:

"Another simple empty promise from the ANC. Ramaphosa ke scam, ANC ke scam!"

@DonMasakala remarked:

"You need to learn how to keep your promises. We want a minimum of two public holidays."

@TheunisdeJong demanded an apology by saying:

"That was a cheap shot, Your Excellency, very cheap. I demand an apology from you."

@fulufheloByden commented:

"Best campaigning strategy ever, these guys are true mafias. Ladies and gentlemen, please register to vote."

@ZoomDigita77939 said:

"There’s no electricity to watch this in Bellville and Belhar area in Cape Town, we have loadshedding."

