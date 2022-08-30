President Cyril Ramaphosa said government is working hard to ensure corruption is brought to an end

In his weekly newsletter, he said the fight against corruption requires political will and independent, capable crime-fighting institutions

Ramaphosa said a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council had been set up to turn the tide on corruption

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that all those who stole and looted state resources would face the consequences of their actions. He penned in his weekly newsletter that efforts are being made to ensure the government turns the tide on corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to turn the tide on corruption. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said the fight against corruption requires political will and independent, capable crime-fighting institutions. He said in his State of the Nation Address the vowed to end corruption in public institutions and fight fraud and collusion in the private sector with the same intensity and purpose.

Since 2018, the government has been strengthening and supporting law enforcement and related agencies. As part of their efforts, the Investigating Directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was formed to deal with serious corruption and the Special Tribunal to enable the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recover stolen funds, SABC News reported.

The president said through the appointment of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council efforts would be strengthened to fight corruption. Other critical crime-fighting bodies, such as the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit and the Hawks are being supported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ramaphosa said these efforts are producing results. He said the Investigating Directorate has enrolled more than 20 corruption cases in the last financial year and 65 accused have been charged.

He said the cases include several ‘state capture’ and other serious corruption crimes. The president said that corruption is an extremely complex crime to prosecute, and therefore authorities must be sophisticated.

According to News24, Ramaphosa said the government’s aim is to build strong and resilient institutions that can end corruption and withstand future attempts at state capture. He added that a National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council had been appointed to turn the tide on corruption.

South Africans react to the president’s newsletter:

@goolammv said:

“This day just keeps getting better and better. Well done Mr President, South Africans are fully supportive of this council.”

@Brendon_Ndlovu commented

“We don’t need a council. We already have the support structures in place to combat corruption. The problem is holding people accountable.”

@Lesley380196 posted:

“A whole messsss.”

@petermuller6 added:

“How long did this take you Cyril? Over 2 years... ANC had to arrange more hiding places.”

Transnet former execs Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh granted bail of R50k, SA unimpressed: “That’s small change”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Commercial Crimes Court in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court set bail of R50 000 each for former Transnet top dogs, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh, on Monday, 29 August.

The pair were arrested earlier on Monday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate and members of the Hawks. The state did not oppose their bail applications.

They are implicated in a R93 million fraud and corruption case that several other Transnet executives were also arrested in connection with, TimesLIVE reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News