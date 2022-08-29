Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's sexual assault allegation

Madonsela said South Africans should be wary of allegations and what has been confirmed in the courts

The former public protector said it is not not fair for him to step aside before the National Prosecuting Authority charges him

STELLENBOSCH - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has shared her view on the sexual assault allegations surrounding Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. While speaking at an expert dialogue on gender-based violence in institutions of higher learning, she called the allegations saddening.

Madonsela said South Africans should be wary of allegations and what is confirmed. The minister has been accused of sexually assaulting a masseuse while in his room at the Kruger National Park.

He maintained his innocence and told TimesLIVE that his wife was in the room while he received a massage and no sexual assault occurred. Godongwana said the allegations were part of a smear campaign against him.

Madonsela said as, with any case, the law should be given process time. She said South Africans should wait to hear what is the minister’s response.

She said if the National Prosecuting Authority chooses to charge Godongwana, it is safe to assume we will assume they have a clear case against him. Madonsela said it is not fair for him to step aside until the NPA charges him.

According to SABC News, the discussion at Stellenbosch University was meant to establish the root of Gender-Based Violence.

South Africans react to the allegations:

@shinganc said:

“Powerful individuals in govt who’ve been caught on the wrong side of the law are quick to pull out “the due process” card. Let the law run its course they’d say. It’s as if the NPA is immune to manipulation. We’re aware of behind-the-scene intrigues.”

@ivorine2 commented:

“Charged by the NPA don’t make me laugh, this will never happen, they are captured by the ANC.”

