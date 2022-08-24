The Hawks have processed 41 affidavits into the case docket of the investigation into the Phala Phala farm robbery

Former spy boss Arther Fraser filed a complaint against president ramaphosa, claiming that the president attempted to conceal the robbery from the public

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Leyeba said that Fraser made a statement that has been added to the docket

Godfrey Leyeba said the Hawks collected 41 statements on the Phala Phala farm robbery but would not say if the president made a statement. Image: Thomas Lohnes& Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images

According to SABC News, Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Leyeba said in a briefing on Tuesday, 23 August, that Arther Fraser made a statement and that the Hawks had processed 41 statements in the docket so far. Leyeba would not clarify if President Ramaphosa filed a statement himself.

Leyeba said:

“So far, we have filed 41 statements in the docket. So, I will not deal with the nitty gritty’s of the content whose statement is filed in the docket.”

The Phala Phala farm scandal

The Citizen reported that Ramaphosa is accused of concealing the theft of large sums of foreign currency on the President’s Limpopo Phala Phala game farm on 9 February 2020.

It is alleged that the president paid off the suspects who stole millions in US currency hidden in the farm furniture in exchange for their silence.

Arthur Fraser’s accusations have resulted in an onslaught of backlash on the President and have motivated opposition political parties to pursue a motion of no confidence in president Ramaphosa.

South Africans weigh in on the update

South Africans are not pleased with the lack of action regarding the hawk's investigation into the Phala Phala robbery. Here are some comments:

@dsephelle said:

“He must #ArrestRamaphosa why do they have to explain the case us.”

@OfficialNtokozo highlighted:

“Endless updates and no action...”

@Mavendula1 commented:

“South Africans don't need unnecessary explanations. We need ACTION (we are paying salaries for this people in positions to do their work). Cyril Ramaphosa must be charged and arrested.”

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya says organisation is investigating 22 447 corruption cases totalling R1.5 trillion

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that The Hawks have updated South Africans on the corruption cases it has been dealing with this year. The crime-fighting organisation revealed on Tuesday, 23 August that it is currently handling 22 477 cases and over 500 000 charges.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave an account of the organisation's milestones and outlined the cases the Hawks have dealt with since his appointment in 2018.

Lebeya highlighted that the cases amount to approximately R1.5 trillion, and 23 519 suspects are being probed for their involvement in various crimes, according to TimesLIVE.

