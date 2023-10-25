EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane expressed scepticism about the ANC's promises to end loadshedding in her parliamentary maiden address

Mkhwebane questioned the scientific evidence and engineering solutions behind the ANC's pledge to end loadshedding by December 2023

South Africans took to social media to question Mkhwebane's credibility, with some pointing out her prior association with the ANC

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane received backlash from South Africans when she expressed her doubts about the ANC's ability to end loadshedding in South Africa.

Delivering her maiden address as a new EFF member in Parliament, Mkhwebane said there are no scientific and engineering demonstrations, nor is there evidence that loadshedding will end under the ruling party.

"At the beginning of this year, the secretary-general of the ruling party said that loadshedding will end before December 2023, and there are no scientific and engineering demonstrations and evidence and signs that loadshedding will end under this government.

"Despite the many assurances given by this minister, who oddly does not have a dedicated committee to report here in Parliament, loadshedding will remain and will get worse as long as the ANC is still in power," said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane also added that over the last five years, the president of the ANC has assured the people of South Africa that loadshedding will be a thing of the past, but things have just gotten worse.

Mkhwebane expresses not trusting the ANC

@Newsroom405 posted a video of the address on X, where Mkhwebane poured her heart out on her mistrust of the ANC.

Below is the video:

Mzansi pokes holes in Mkwebane's reliability

Following the video posted by Newsroom Afrika on X, Mzansi took to the comment section, and with no punches spared, Mkhwebane's 'backbone' was questioned.

Below are some of the comments:

@malalaveve posed the question:

"Why didn't she investigate why loadshedding is not ending before she was kicked out of the Public Protector's office?"

@Gaile25 had this to say:

"Call me cynical, but this loadshedding will come back after the 2024 elections."

@NichoOpperman lambasted:

"Tell us something new. But wait, you are an ANC-deployed person, who would have known you without the ANC?"

@Zwane_Zikode1 commented:

"I like the fact that she will draw from your taxes. Thank you, EFF, for giving them chest pains."

@Makwe_GVN said:

"This one is embarrassing herself."

@KatlegoFortuna3 remarked:

"She wasn’t this vocal when she was benefiting from the rotten ANC."

Ramokgopa says loadshedding will end soon

Briefly News recently reported that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa delivered his update on the Energy Crisis Plan, saying plans to end the energy crisis are starting to bear fruits. Ramokgopa said the country has turned a corner and it may soon be the end of loadshedding.

Ramokgopa said that a sustained improved performance was starting to be seen over an extended period. He said that the hard work of all stakeholders at all levels was slowly but surely paying off.

