Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa stated that the country is making headway, potentially ending loadshedding

Ramokgopa's update emphasised that although there is progress, the country is not yet out of the woods in the crisis

His statements about turning a corner and addressing the crisis with exceptional work have been met with scepticism from netizens

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are not convinced that plans to end the country's energy crisis are bearing fruit as claimed by Electricity Minister in the Presidency Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there is great progress on the energy crisis. Image: South African Government

Addressing the media on the implementation of the Energy Crisis Plan, Ramokgopa said the country has turned a corner and it may soon be the end of loadshedding.

"We have turned a corner, although we are not out of the woods yet. We are beginning to show sustained improved performance over an extended period of time and this is good news. The hardwork is slowly but surely paying off," said Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa said as the crisis is being addressed with an exceptional amount of work and progress. This affirmed and validated all the work being done by stakeholders at all levels.

South Africans express scepticism

Following Ramokgopa's update on the energy crisis, South Africans did not mince words in a Facebook post they shared on their profile lambasting the claims as deceptive.

Below are some of the comments they shared:

Samuel Roelof Van Wyk expressed frustration by saying:

"Another action plan!"

Matimu Zola Bud said:

"All talks and no action."

Johanna Fourie lambasted

All you do is talk yet nothing gets done."

Velaphi Petsana expressed gratitude:

"We are proud of our Minister and we thank him for his hard work and dedication. He has given us hope and confidence that we can overcome this electricity crisis and build a brighter future for our country."

Ramokgopa tables an update on loadshedding

The South African Government posted a video of the Energy Crisis Plan on its @GovernmentZA X account.

September energy crisis update revealed trouble

Previously Briefly News reported that just after South Africans were dealt with Stage 6 loadshedding, Ramokgopa issued a warning that dark days were inevitable.

While giving an update on the energy crisis on 5 September, the minister said that the planned power cuts would most likely increase in the coming weeks before they get better, reported Mail & Guardian.

He added that the R254 billion of fiscal relief from the National Treasury would help Eskom ramp up its planned maintenance.

