Bafana Bafana said the match against Namibia is a must-win battle to revive their AFCON 2023 campaign

After a setback against Mali, Coach Broos believes victory over Namibia is vital for advancing to the knockout stages

Despite being at the bottom of Group E, some fans are rallying behind Bafana Bafana, hoping for a miraculous turnaround

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said the team is aiming for a victory against Namibia in their AFCON match. Image: @BafanaBafana

Bafana Bafana is determined to salvage their AFCON 2023 campaign. Head coach, Hugo Broos, stressed the importance of securing a victory in their upcoming clash against Namibia.

Assessing Bafana Bafana's performance

The South African squad, currently at the bottom of Group E with no points and no goals, suffered a setback in their opening match against Mali.

However, Broos remains optimistic about the team's chances to progress to the knockout stages.

Bafana Bafana vs Namibia

Speaking about the match scheduled to take place in Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Sunday, Broos highlighted the necessity of a win, reported SABCNews.

"We have to win that game; we still have chances to go through the group stages."

The coach acknowledged Namibia's strengths, pointing out that they won against Tunisia and have several players with experience in South Africa.

SA spilt about Bafana's AFCON campaign

Despite scepticism from some fans, who are disheartened by the initial defeat, a resilient faction continues to rally behind Bafana Bafana.

Loyiso Loyz said:

"In your wildest dreams."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins posted:

"Don't worry we will definitely defeat Namibia. Score prediction 5-0."

Nkuthalo Mapukata mentioned:

"In your dreams coach Hugo Broos and I don't think your dream will come true."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins commented:

"Namibia is not strong, we can beat it. I can guarantee will win against them. Plus we coming from a loss and pain."

Zuko Nyathi asked:

"Where is gonna get the goals from?"

Nomsa Msani wrote:

"They must just pack their bags and come back home. We've suffered enough humiliation. "

Sports Analyst blames Bafana's loss on Hugo Broos

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana must win their next match against Namibia if they want to stand a chance to compete in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stages.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opening match, and sports analyst and veteran sports journalist Mathews Mpete questioned coach Hugo Broos' selection decisions.

