Bafana Bafana are aiming for victory against Namibia to overcome their initial loss against Mali

The players stressed the importance of avoiding further defeats to stay in the AFCON tournament

South Africans expressed scepticism and humour about Bafana Bafana's chances on social media

Bafana Bafana said they are fighting hard to stay in the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. Image: @BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena emphasised the importance of avoiding a defeat against Namibia to secure their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to SABCNews, while not labelling it a must-win, Mokoena said that obtaining a positive result is crucial for the team's progression.

SA's challenging match against Mali

Bafana Bafana player Sphephelo Sithole reflected on their challenging opener against Mali. He noted the opponent's awareness of their strengths but highlighted Bafana Bafana's dominance in the first half.

However, a more aggressive second-half display from Mali shifted the game's control. The missed penalty, courtesy of vice-captain Percy Tau, added to the team's frustrations.

Fans anticipate match between SA and Namibia

South Africans took to social media regarding Bafana's tournament prospects. As the team faces Namibia in a pivotal clash, the football fans await the outcome. Some even predicted that the local squad will be coming home soon.

Read a few comments below:

Solly Palare said:

"They must just come home, they have started to embarrass the nation. "

Freefix Mzenzi mentioned:

"They want to win against Namibia just to extend their stay in the tournament for their pay only, they are far from winning or even reaching the quarter-finals."

Hlayisi Shipalana wrote:

"Namibia is going to win, case close."

Kealeboga Thabiso Mogale stated:

"The pilot can idle the plane so long to keep it warm. These boys are coming back."

Kg Kagisho Leshaba commented:

"Bafana is exposing sundowns, they are nothing without match officials, they are not dominating our league they are just bribing."

Sports Analyst blames Bafana's loss on Hugo Broos

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana must win their next match against Namibia if they want to stand a chance to compete in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout stages.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat in their opening match, and sports analyst and veteran sports journalist Mathews Mpete questioned coach Hugo Broos' selection decisions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News