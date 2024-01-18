Robert Marawa is catching some smoke for suggesting a new coach for Bafana Bafana

The sports broadcaster hinted that Hervé Renard would better manage the national team after they lost to Mali during the AFCON 2023 opener

Netizens dragged Marawa to hell and back, saying he had an agenda and was a sensationalist

Netizens dragged Robert Marawa for suggesting a new coach for Bafana Bafana after they lost to Mali. Images: robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Robert Marawa was roasted by netizens for throwing a hint. The radio presenter seemingly suggested a new coach, Hervé Renard, after Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to Mali. Mzansi came in guns blazing, ready to shoot down Marawa's suggestion, saying he was out of line.

Robert Marawa suggests new Bafana Bafana coach

Just as the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 matches kicked off, Bafana Bafana started on the wrong foot after losing to Mali in their opening match.

While many South Africans felt disappointed by the national team, Robert Marawa appeared to have a solution to local soccer fans' problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Seemingly throwing a hint on his Twitter (X) page, the 947 presenter posted a photo of Hervé Renard, the manager of France's women's national team.

Renard successfully led Zambia and Ivory Coast to win AFCON tournaments in 2012 and 2015 respectively, someone Rob seems to believe is needed by Bafana Bafana, which Hugo Broos currently manages:

Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa's hint

Yoh, netizens didn't let Robert Marawa off easily and let him have it:

Bantu_Kubo called Robert out:

"You are one of many things that are wrong in South African football. You always pull these childish, sensationalist stunts. You couldn't even wait for the tournament to end for you to campaign for a new coach.

i_amLizole was stunned:

"One loss into the tournament, and they're already calling for the manager to get sacked???"

SelloPrize1996 ridiculed Robert:

"You are a very childish old man that needs to be reduced of airtime. Your ego is too big for your brain."

SbuMasang said:

"He has an agenda and is the first person to be excited whenever Bafana Bafana is doing bad."

Mtamerri posted:

"He sees himself as the anointed football expert in South Africa."

Percy Tau receives encouragement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Pitso Mosimane's praise for Percy Tau for his performance during Bafana Bafana's AFCON 2023 opening game against Mali.

Previously, Tau said he was confident in his team's ability to replicate its past successes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News