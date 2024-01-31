The South African rugby team, the Springboks expressed solidarity with the national football team, Bafana Bafana, who are excelling in the AFCON in Ivory Coast

The Springboks have shown their support for the national football team, Bafana Bafana who are doing exceptionally well at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Springboks are rallying behind Bafana Bafana. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images and PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springboks rallying behind Bafana Bafana

South Africans always come together to support each other during important tournaments like the World Cup and the ongoing AFCON. We all know our boys, the Bafana Bafana are flying the country's flag high at the tournament and everyone is rallying behind them.

Taking to their official social media page, the Mzansi rugby champions Springboks shared a message of support for the football team. They congratulated the Bafana Bafana team for proceeding to the next round of the tournament following their historic win against the Atlas Lions of Morocco. The post read:

"Congratulations @BafanaBafana on last night's great victory at the Africa Cup of Nations and best of luck for the quarter-final on Saturday, we are 100% behind you #StrongerTogether."

Springboks hailed for showing love to Bafana Bafana

Social media users loved the love between the two teams. Many said it is the unity that makes the teams stronger.

@zaynenondaba wrote:

"Thank you bokks..the team I love regardless of race. They play, win, celebrate and go back to their families not preaching politics in sport."

@VuyiVuza added:

"Bafana played so well last night. They really made us proud. I'm sure your message of support was well received, it's great for you to reciprocate the support given to you during the World Cup. Big ups, proud of you too."

@__T_touch commented:

"As'bonge boys!! We are stronger together. "

Pitso Mosimane gushes over Bafana Bafana after 2–0 win

Briefly News previously reported that the South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, are through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. The victory has been celebrated nationwide and coach Pitso Mosimane added his opinion.

Bafana Bafana beat Morocco with a stellar 2-0 final score on Tuesday night at the Stade Laurent Pokou stadium.

