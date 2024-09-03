Having a make-up artist as a sister must be a nice thing, especially when looking at how pricey these professionals can be

A grade 12 learner left many people in awe after rocking up to her MD, looking like an A-list celebrity

The online community flooded the make-up artist's feed complementing her sister and her work

A sister got many compliments after turning her little sister into a gorgeous babe, Image: @vanessa_pheleu

Sibling love is one of the best feelings in the world, especially when you have an older sister who can make things happen.

A make-up artist and hairstylist whose handle is @vanessa_pheleu outdid herself after she turned her little sister into a princess for her matric dance.

Grade 12 learners loved her make-over

The sister did the matriculant's hair perfectly in a gorgeous black ponytail to match her black dress.

Mzansi peeps wowed by the transformation

The online community was left amazed after seeing the final reveal. Many complimented the teenager and asked to see a full picture of the dress. Others spoke of how she resembled Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi.

User @jade_moonsamy shared:

"Wow she looks amazing ... a big thank u to u for making her look amazing on her special day ... ❤️❤️great memories ....her partner looks amazing as well."

User @white.pine_woods was left speechless:

"Somebody come fetch my jaw from the floor!!😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥."

User @mbalenhle_12.27 sang the matriculant's praises, detailing:

"Saying she is Princess is an understatement , she is QUEEN 👑❤️🌍💯🙈 and sisi wakhe you got talent shem umsebenzi omuhle uyangconywa [We must compliment a good job]."

User @ikageng_mafikeng had a question:

"Wait Where is the first one we saw first on the video ❤️🔥❤️🔥🤝."

User @zeeddo0 was ready to book the MUA:

"Yhoo🥹🔥🔥 where can we find you? this it the kind of make over I need for my grad😅🤞."

User @winniedoyisa added:

"Haibo I thought you are Somizi's daughter Bahumi😳."

