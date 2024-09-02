A husband playfully told his wife to stop rubbing his head, joking that he can't comb his hair like Hanre

The humorous moment, highlighted the difference in their hair types

Their joke sparked a wave of jokes and reactions from South Africans online with many noting he just had to get used to it

A video posted by @the_sityanas is making waves on social media, showing a wife lovingly rubbing her husband’s head.

The clip captured the moment when her husband cheekily turns to her and said:

"Boo, stop brushing my head because I'm not like Hanre; I cannot just comb my hair with my hand, and my hair is back to normal."

The sweet moment turned into a comedic highlight

This playful jab at Hanre, who has some magical hair-combing skills, has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

The interracial couple jokingly laughed after the husband explained how he doesn't have caucasian hair and why the brush will not work for him.

Watch the video below:

South Africans chimed in with the jokes

Mzansi totally understood the man and added on this with their own jokes. Lebogang Madiba said with a touch of humour:

"That's her love language....not Afrikaans or English kaloku 🤭😂"

Meanwhile, Pugz couldn't resist adding:

"😩 Siya i plug 🔌 plz ngfuna a father-in-law ozongxosha ngo 500k name." [Siya plug me, I also want a father-in-law that will chasa me away and threaten me with R500k.]

@Naomi. Buhle shared a relatable moment:

"I love doing it too 🥰my husband literally fell asleep in FNB 😂while I was doing that 😅"

And @Nina 🇿🇦♥️💐🙏 couldn’t hold back the laughter, adding:

"☺️🤣🤣🤣☺️☺️I'm not like Hendrie🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

