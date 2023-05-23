A video of a girl getting her hair braided has gone viral on social media because she had pin-straight hair

In the video, she was seen visibly in pain as her hair was styled in cornrows by the braider who was dedicated to her craft

Many netizens who saw the video reacted with mixed feelings, with some blaming the stylist for not being gentle

When it comes to styling hair, there are some hairstyles that many would argue are only for people with a high threshold for pain.

Well, one little girl certainly understood this the hard way after she went to get her hair braided.

Photos of white girl getting her hair braided Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

A video posted by @gossipmilltv saw the young Caucasian girl visibly in pain as the braider styled her hair in cornrows.

The video sees her holding back the pain as she presses her lips together, with her eyes appearing glassy from the tears pooling in them.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of white girl getting hair braided

carphy_flinks:

"Oyinbo people wae get soft skin,if na me I go dae shout say my hair no tight make them tight am well so e go fit last."

gloria.babyyy:

"That’s too tight, and she probably has soft scalp. The poor girl’s hair is going to fall out."

all_about_k.i.m:

"She’s not supposed to be braiding her hair sha it wasn’t built for their hair smh."

joelilyofficial:

"That woman’s hand is painful abeg. But sorry Love. Don’t cry okay."

endylight1:

"Probably the hair was too tight , you can see it all over her face that she was just beating the pains."

obi.nnah:

"I was told that they usually add pressure while braiding oyibo hair , so to give them a clear warning not to take the AFRICAN culture . “Leave our braids alone”

im_ife:

"Their scalp is very soft …. Ehya sorry baby, ghana weaving is not for the weak."

realweirdohaley:

"Her hair is going to fall out. It’s too fine to be so tight."

Source: Legit.ng