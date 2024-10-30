"You Are Talented": Man Shows Off Drywall Makeover in a Shack, SA Gushes

A man showed off how he transformed a shack, and people were impressed with his work

In the video, he showcased each process, and it grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views

South Africans were amazed by the outcome as they flooded the comments section with inquiries

A man installed drywall in a shack in a TikTok video that wowed many. Image: @sam_yogger

Source: TikTok

A man showcased the amazing work he did on a shack with his teammate in a TikTok video that went viral online.

Man installs drywall in a shack

The clip shared by TikTok user @sam_yogger shows the gent with his co-workers transforming a shack house. They unveiled how they placed drywall on the shack to give it that warm and cosy vibe, making it feel like home.

@sam_yogger's clip was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, grabbing the attention of many. It clocked over 282k views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video-sharing app.

Take a look at the footage below:

SA is in awe of the shack transformation

Many people in Mzansi were impressed by the man's work as they took to the comments section, gushing over the shack's transformation while some inquired for more information.

Mmasesi said:

"Well done, you are talented. God bless you."

Mashadimokoto raved over the men's work, saying:

"I love your work, guys."

Rhulani Ernest expressed:

"This is beautiful, guys. Keep it up."

Elizabeth Mokhomo commented:

"Beautiful, well done, dear."

Nauka shared:

"You are talented; keep it up; it's cost-effective. Not everyone can afford a brick structure; well done!"

Shack transformation impresses SA

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans live in shacks; however, most try to make the most of their situation by revamping it.

Dumiegraphic Dumien Ndldumi shared the images on the popular Facebook group chat "Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen." One photo showed the place's appearance, and the other revealed how the shack was transformed.

Source: Briefly News