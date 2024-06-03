A man shared pictures of his shack, which inspired many social media users in a popular Facebook group

Pictures the man uploaded included a look at his kitchen, bedroom, TV area and the outside of his home

Internet users applauded the man's efforts to keep his home in such excellent condition and provided helpful tips

A man impressed netizens with the inside of his shack. Images: Tivane Vusi

Source: Facebook

Internet users took their hats off to one man who shared what the inside of his shack looked like.

The man, Tivane Vusi (who lives in Rustenburg), posted pictures of his shack to over 3.5 million members of the well-known Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen."

Noting that this was his first time posting in the group, Tivane shared six pictures of the interior of his home. One image showed the man's TV mounted on a wooden wall and his long speakers on each side of a table. Tivane also showed his neat single bed with a shoe rack placed next to it in the corner of the room.

Another picture showed Tivane's kitchen, which boasts a built-in stove and oven, vinyl wall tiles and colourful lights shining against his cupboards.

Take a look at the post below:

The man showed off his entertainment section, bedroom and kitchen. Images: Tivane Vusi

Source: Facebook

Man receives positive reviews for his shack

As a first-time poster on the group, Tivane made a great impression amongst its members, with many calling it beautiful.

Boni Zaza said to the homeowner:

"Very nice. It's a true mansion mkhukhu, dear. Great job."

Mama C.T.S.E politely shared a tip:

"Not in a bad way, don't you think if you put those speakers down it will be very beautiful?"

Princess Diana loved the shoe rack in Tivane's bedroom:

"It's out of this world, and your house is very clean. Well-organised and neat! Keep it up."

PK Pinky-Pentha loved what they saw:

I want this for my mukhukhu. Please plug me."

Cindy Ncube described the shack using a popular phrase:

"Home, sweet home."

Man shows off his well-organised and neat mkhukhu

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a man who took pride in his well-organised living space.

A Facebook user, Tshepiie Milantiie, posted photos of his shack in the popular Facebook group mentioned above. One of the photos captured a neatly made bed with a modern headboard that came with all its pieces, such as the wardrobe and mirror.

