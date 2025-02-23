Keneilwe Shalaba, the North West woman accused of selling her two-year-old child, Kutlwano, has given birth to twins

Shalaba, who faces several charges, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court for her bail judgement

The state opposed bail, outlining several reasons, including Shalaba's interference with witnesses, and remanded

The state has denied bail for the North West mother, Keneilwe Shalaba, 32, who gave birth to twins, amid accusations of selling her son, 2, for R75,000. Images: KayaNews

VANDERBIJLPARK — The North West woman accused of selling her two-year-old son for R75,000 has given birth while in custody.

Keneilwe Shalaba, who renewed her bail bid in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court, delivered twins at a women's prison on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

Keneilwe Shalaba gives birth in prison

Shalaba, 32, stood in the dock on Friday for a judgment in her formal bail application, which the state concluded a week earlier on 14 February.

She faces human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery, and perjury charges after allegedly selling Kutlwano to unidentified people on 10 November 2024.

In a statement to the police three days later, she claimed men driving a silver-grey VW Polo had kidnapped the child, bundled him into the car and driven off.

Shalaba received R75,000 into her bank account the same day, with a subsequent investigation disputing her kidnapping claim.

She later confessed to fabricating the story. Police arrested her on 19 November and Shalaba has remained in custody. Meanwhile, Kutlwano's whereabouts remain unknown and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Kutlwano, 2, was allegedly sold to unknown people by his mother, Keneilwe Shalaba, on 10 November 2024. Image: @MDNnewss

"During her bail application, she told the court that she is a first time offender," said Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

"She stated that she could not maintain her [other] children, and had not received good medical care while in custody.

"She insisted she had cooperated with the police and would not evade trial [if released] as she wanted to find her missing child."

Despite this, the prosecution denied Shalaba's bail request.

The prosecutor argued that she might interfere with investigations, as she had already contacted a state witness, adding she could potentially endanger her other children.

Magistrate Michael Tlale, in handing down his verdict, agreed with the state's case, saying the accused did not provide a plausible reason for conditional release, and that granting bail would not be in the interest of justice.

The case was postponed until 7 April for further investigations.

