Joshlin Smith has been missing since 19 February 2024, when she was in the care of her mother's boyfriend

Joshlin's mother and three others, including her boyfriend, will appear in court again over her disappearance

South Africans want the mother to break her silence and reveal what happened to her daughter seven months ago

SALDANHA BAY – Community members are not giving up hope of finding Joshlin Smith.

The 6-year-old was last seen on 19 February 2024.

She was being cared for by her mother’s boyfriend before going missing from her Middelpos home.

Saldanha Bay residents continue searching for Joshlin Smith, but South Africans want the mother to put everyone out of their misery and tell the truth. Image: @LindaniXulu10 (Twitter)/ Theo Jephta.

Community continue to search for Joshlin

Despite it having been seven months since she was last seen, a small group of community members still has hope.

The group, which is made up of less than ten people, has continued searching the area in the hopes of finding some clue about what happened to her.

One of the community members said that because Joshlin grew up in front of them, they felt it was their responsibility to still search for her.

“We don’t know if Joshlin is dead or alive but we look,” she said.

Four to appear in court

The group’s search continued two days before a group of four people will appear in court for the six-year-old’s disappearance.

Joshlin’s mother, Racquel Chantel Smith, along with co-accused Jacquin Rowhan Appollis, Steveno Van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombard, will appear again in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court on 16 September 2024.

Citizens demand justice for Joshlin

The renewed media attention around the case has once again got South Africans demanding justice.

Many remained optimistic, while others believed that all hope was lost.

Teejay Majestic II said:

“Not that I'm being negative, but chances are high that she's no longer alive.”

Dineo Troy Mashigo questioned how the mother could remain silent:

“How does the mother sleep knowing that her baby girl is still out there and she's saying nothing...yooo my anger is boiling.”

Natalie Ellis praised the group searching for her:

“Good! If Joshlin was my daughter, I would never give up on her!”

Lucinda Douglas expressed hope the mother will break her silence:

“Let’s hope and pray the mother will talk on Monday when they are back in court.”

Karabo Marwane Motswadi added:

"What is the mother saying bathong…that B knows something!!"

Fiona de Villiers questioned if there will ever be justice:

“Is anyone ever going to be held accountable for her disappearance?”

Jean Lombard also wanted the mother to start talking:

"The mother knows......and so does the boyfriend."

NPA hints at more charges

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to rule out the possibility that they could add more charges in the Joshlin Smith case.

Four people, including the six-year-old’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend, were arrested in connection with her disappearance.

