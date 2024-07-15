The case of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who vanished from Saldanha on 19 February 2024, has been postponed to 16 September

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hinted at possible additional charges or accused.

The NPA will transfer the case to the Western Cape High Court and provide an indictment detailing the charges at the next hearing

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court, accidents, weather and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Joshlin Smith: The NPA says it cannot rule out more charges or more accused in the case of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who vanished from Saldanha on 19 February 2024. Images: Photo: X/@Am_Blujay.

Source: UGC

The case surrounding the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who vanished from Saldanha on 19 February 2024, has been postponed.

The case took a significant turn on Monday during a brief appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrates' Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that it cannot rule out the possibility of more charges or additional accused individuals in connection with the case.

The accused appeared in court

Joshlin's mother, Racquel Chantel Smith, appeared in court alongside her boyfriend, Jacquin Rowhan Appollis, and co-accused Steveno Van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombard.

The matter has been remanded to 16 September, when the NPA will present a letter indicating that the case will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

During this appearance, the State is also expected to provide the accused with an indictment detailing the charges against them.

The four accused face serious charges, including trafficking and kidnapping for exploitation.

Notably, Lombard has reportedly confessed, although details will remain sealed until they are formally entered into the record during the trial.

What you need to know about Joshlin Smith's case

Further investigation by the State

The State requested a further postponement to allow for additional investigations, including forensic reports and analysis of the accused's cell phones.

According to News24, the Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that new evidence has emerged but declined to share specifics,

Ntabazalila noted that the possibility of further charges or additional charges remains dependent on the investigation.

He also urged anyone with information relevant to the case to contact the police, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in the ongoing search for justice.

As the September court date approaches, the community continues to hold hope for answers and accountability in the heart-wrenching case of Joshlin Smith.

Joslin Smith: Police dismiss rumours of fifth arrest

Briefly News reported that the SAPS has rubbished claims that a fifth person was arrested in the Joslin Smith disappearance.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie shared news of the alleged new arrest on his Facebook page.

Smith disappeared in February, and her mom plus three others were arrested for the alleged crime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News