Almost 15,000 people signed a petition demanding that the four people arrested for Joslin Smith’s disappearance

This was after four people, including Kelly, her mother and Kelly’s boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and trafficking

South Africans demanded that the law be strict on the suspects and ensure that justice is done

More than 14,000 people signed a petition to prevent Kelly Smith and her co-accused from being granted bail. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – More than 14,000 people signed a petition on Change.org to demand that the four suspects arrested for the disappearance of Joslin Smith be denied bail. Many are adamant that those involved in her disappearance must stay locked up behind bars.

Thousands sign petition to deny suspects bail

The petition aims to collect as many as 15,000 signatures to petition for the four arrested to stay in jail. According to IOL, The suspects include Joslin’s mother, Kelly, Kelly’s boyfriend, Jacquin, and two others who confessed to selling her for muthi. The petition’s caption identifies Joslin’s story with that of the many victims of severe crimes like drug abuse, child exploitation and poverty.

What you need to know about Joslin Smith’s disappearance

South Africans supported the petition

The online community rallied around those who signed the petition and echoed the call for no bail to be granted to the suspects.

Zee Ndaba praised the community’s dauntless spirit.

“This community is trying very hard,” she said. “May the Lord be with them.”

Wilna Harmse noted the community’s rage.

“I think they are safer in prison,” she observed. “They must sit down.”

Louise Koekemoer shared how deeply concerned about Joslin she was.

“I carry Joslin in prayer day and night. Why don’t they say where the beautiful little girl is?”

Beth Biggs demanded to know:

“Where is Joslin?”

Kelly Smith’s boyfriend felt responsible for Joslin’s disappearance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Jacquin Appollis, Kelly’s boyfriend, felt responsible for Joslin’s disappearance.

Jacquin was the last person Joslin was with, as her mother had left her in his care.

Despite his feelings of responsibility, Appolis assured the country that he was innocent and was not involved in her disappearance.

