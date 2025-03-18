A witness at the Joslin Smith disappearance trial gave insight into the domestic dynamics of Kelly's house

She testified that she saw Kelly dragging Joslin into her Middelpos Informal Settlement shack during an argument

Joslin Smith's trial enters the third week and the testimony emerged during a cross-examination by accused Steveno van Rhyn's defence

A witness saw Kelly Smith handle her daughter before she disappeared. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @AmBlujay/ X

SALDANHA BAY, WESTERN CAPE — As Joslin Smith's disappearance trial continues in its third week, a witness testified that she saw Kelly unpleasantly handling Joslin the night before she disappeared in February 024.

Neighbour testifies during Joslin Smith trial

Middelpos Informal Settlement resident Paulina Tshosa testified on 18 March 2025 at the white City Multipurpuse Centre in Saldanha Bay, Westen Cape where the Western Cape high Court held a sitting to allow community members to be part of the proceedings. Kelly, her lover Jacquin Appolis and Steveno van Rhyn face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. Tshosa was facing cross examination by van Rnyno's defence.

She revealed that she witnessed Kelly drag Joslin into the shack where they lived on the Sunday evening before Joslin vanished. She also said that she heard Kelly get into an argument with whom she assumed was Appollis, also known as "Boeta." The witness noted that Joslin's pink flip-flop fell while her mother dragged her. Tshosa added that she recognised the suspects from the initial court proceedings that took place at the Vredenburg Magistrates Court before the trial was transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

What happened to Joslin Smith?

Joslin Smith's disappearance sent shockwaves across South Africa, and the South African Police Service mobilised resources to find her. The three suspects currently on trial were arrested a month after her disappearance and Lourentia Lombaard, who is now a state witness, was also arrested. However, she was released after the state found no evidence against her.

Another suspect, Phumza Sigaqa, was arrested and released after the state found no evidence tying her to Joslin's disappearance. Kelly remained in custody since her arrest, and it later emerged that she was pregnant. All three accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

What you need to know about the Joslin Smith trial

Kelly Smith appeared in court after her arrest. Image: Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans react

Below are some of the reactions from South Africans on SABC News' Facebook post.

Ike Mphakati said:

"What a heartless mom. She gambled with her daughter."

Meckey Mcloud Kandenge said:

"She doesn't care."

Janet Ncube said:

"They must just lock the evil woman and throw away the key."

Baloy Richardson said:

"I've run out of words to describe this evil woman."

Oageng Jacob James said:

"May she be haunted until she tells the truth."

Kelly allegedly threatened to stab her son

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kelly allegedly tried to stab her grandmother and her son in 2018 while pregnant with Joslin. This was according to a social worker who took the stand.

The social worker testified that Kelly also had a history of drug abuse and was living with her grandmother at the time. Her grandmother later kicked her out of the house.

