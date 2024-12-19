Carl Niehaus revealed that he's beefed up security after receiving numerous death threats

The EFF MP believes that the attacks are because of his unwavering loyalty to the Red Berets

One social media user suggested that he stop insulting MK Party president Jacob Zuma

Carl Niehaus believes that his loyalty to the EFF is why he's receiving numerous death threats of late. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Carl Niehaus is proud to be part of the EFF and promises not to leave the party despite recent death threats against him.

The EFF Member of Parliament revealed that he’s had to increase security for himself and his family because of the threats he has been getting on social media.

Niehaus said he believes most of the threats were due to his decision to remain with the EFF.

Niehaus harassed through calls and texts

The 64-year-old explained that he has been receiving threats through anonymous phone calls, on X, Facebook and via WhatsApp.

He added that he believed most of the attacks were because he chose to remain in the EFF when others left to join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

“I have expressed certain views about the MK party. Some of those threats come from people who do not like the fact that I expressed those views about the MK party,” he said.

Niehaus posts defiant message on X

Taking to social media, the EFF MP posted a defiant message on X, calling out those who have targeted him, telling them to bring it on.

The post attracted a comment from one person who told him to stop insulting Jacob Zuma.

Niehaus was stern in his response, saying that he only speaks the truth about Zuma, while others often lie about Julius Malema.

“I have never told anything but the truth about Zuma, and I have done more for him than all of you combined. But when he is wrong, I will say so, without fear or favour. However, you guys lie about my Commander In Chief, President Julius Malema, and insult him all the time, and then you don’t see anything wrong with that? One rule for you, and another for anyone else? Aikona. Don’t think we are push overs,” Niehaus replied.

Niehaus pledges support to EFF

In a related article, Niehaus pledged his continued allegiance to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Briefly News reported that the EFF MP said he believes the party will succeed because of its leaders.

He made the comments after numerous high-profile members left the party, including Floyd Shivambu.

Source: Briefly News