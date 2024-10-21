Carl Niehaus has pledged his continued allegiance to the Economic Freedom Fighters

Niehaus believes the party will succeed because of the calibre of leaders it currently has

Numerous high-profile members of the EFF have left following Floyd Shivambu's departure

Carl Niehaus vowed that he won't be leaving the EFF, unlike so many members who have resigned of late. Image: Dwayne Senior/ Frennie Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Carl Niehaus is confident that the EFF will succeed, despite the number of recent departures.

The party has recently witnessed mass departures, with many members leaving to join the MK Party.

While many have jumped ship of late, Niehaus remains adamant that he won’t be joining them.

Niehaus pledges commitment to EFF

Speaking to a group of EFF members at a Voter Registration weekend in Thabazimbi, Niehaus expressed his confidence in the party, saying he doesn't even want to think about leaving.

“I don’t even want to hear the question, are you leaving because it’s a stupid, useless question. I’m going nowhere,” he said.

The 64-year-old expressed his confidence in the party and its leaders.

“There are no better leaders in any political party in South Africa than in the EFF.”

High-profile EFF members leave

Niehaus’ comments come after a recent spate of high-profile departures within the party.

Gugu Mtshali and Khumbulani Langa, members of the EFF’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial command team, have since quit the party.

Their departures come after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane also resigned.

Mkhwebane joined the EFF after she was impeached as Public Protector. Shortly before she announced her departure, Fana Mokoena resigned as a member of parliament. His resignation came four months after he was sworn in as an MP.

The recent spate of departures was sparked by Floyd Shivambu leaving the party. Shivambu, who was one of the founding members of the EFF, left the party earlier this year to join the MK Party.

Niehaus celebrates wife’s birthday online

Carl Niehaus recently sparked controversy with his social media post for his wife’s birthday.

The EFF National Assembly member shared photos of his young wife, wishing her a happy birthday.

The post caused a stir as social media users commented on the age difference between the two.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News