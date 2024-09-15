Apolitical group Save South Africa is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube

Gwarube was visibly absent as Ramaphosa and other government officials ushered in the anticipated BELA Bill on 13 September

Save South Africa emphasised that the politician's decision to boycott the signing undermined the legislation's credibility

President Cyril Ramaphosa asked to act against Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube for boycotting the BELA Bill signing ceremony. Images: Wikus De Wet, Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube was notably absent from the Union Buildings in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Friday, 13 September.

This was as President Cyril Ramaphosa heralded the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill during a signing ceremony with other public office bearers.

Group asks Ramaphosa to act against Gwarube

Briefly News recently reported that Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane fully supported the bill.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gwarube's absence stems from her strong opposition to the new law, which she qualified when listing her reasons for disagreeing with it in its present form.

She echoed the Democratic Alliance's (DA) stance that it was unconstitutional and should be returned to Parliament.

Therefore, the politician wants Ramaphosa to revise certain sections that deal with language policies that strip school governing bodies (SGBs) at public schools of the right to choose the medium of instruction.

She cited further gripes with making Grade R compulsory and giving early childhood centres the capacity to provide the level.

eNCA reported that Save South Africa has called on Ramaphosa to act against Gwarube for blatantly boycotting the signing.

The apolitical group said her actions undermined the legislation's credibility.

However, despite objecting to it, Gwarube vowed to ensure the Act's implementation.

Following the signing, Ramaphosa deferred the admission and language policies for 90 days, saying those opposed to them could offer suggestions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News