President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, will get a state funeral

He announced the signing of the BELA Bill after Gordhan's death was confirmed after a battle with cancer

South Africans had mixed feelings about the announcement, and one blamed him for the collapse of state-owned enterprises

Cyril Ramaphosa said Pravin will be buried with honour.

PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the late Pravin Gordhan a state funeral, although not everyone was happy.

Pravin to receive state burial

eNCA reported that Ramaphosa granted him a state funeral and made the announcement at the signing of the BELA Bill into law. He said he spent his last hours with him before he died and said he was able to get a moment to speak to him.

"It was a sad moment for me to watch him as he was passing on his journey to another world. He was one of the most principled and courageous freedom fighters that our nation was able to produce," he said.

Gordhan passed away in hospital after a battle with cancer.

South Africans uncertain

Many were not confident that Gordhan deserved a state funeral.

Ezese Spiyo Awume said:

"SAA people lost their jobs because of him."

Fhatuweni Khumela said:

"The reason why state businesses like Eskom, Prasa, SAA, Telkom and Post Offices are collapsing is because of him."

Lungelo N Bra Thamboz said:

"Maybe Ramapohosa doesn't understand the word principled."

Lwando Lemzin Ntonta said:

"Principled in doing what's best for the comrades, not the interests of the country."

Thulile Ngcebesha said:

"His death is a massive loss to the ANC cabinet."

