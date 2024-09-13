The Economic Freedom Fighters were not moved by the passing of former Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan

The party slammed his legacy and accused him of being at the helm of disaster for state-owned enterprises

South Africans pointed out that the party had, in the past, supported Pravin but is now changing its tune

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters said former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan left a disastrous legacy.

EFF does not mourn Pravin

In a statement posted on its X account, @EFFSouthAfrica said Gordhan's legacy was deeply intertwined with the destruction of state-owned enterprises. The party blamed Gordhan for the state of SOEs in the country and refused to mourn him, calling him a counter-progressive force.

Gordhan's family confirmed his death on 13 September, and while condolences poured in, the EFF blasted him.

"Gordhan was the embodiment of greed, corruption and elitism. His tenure as a Minister of Public Enterprises was a period of unparalleled disaster for every state-owned enterprise he touched. Under his leadership, Eskom became a shadow of its former self."

View the statement here:

SA points fingers at EFF

South Africans accused the EFF of flip-flopping. Some shared clips of party president Julius Malema seemingly supporting Gordhan.

Tibla said:

"One thing about the part is that it never disappoints. Flip floppers of note."

RET are thieves said:

"I didn't know it was Pravin Gordhan who forced Malema and Floyd to loot VBS."

Besmart said:

"You guys are just awful."

Mr Thizozo said:

"This is unnecessary. Have shame."

Lesego said:

"Flip-floppers for life."

FuelLevy Heist said:

"Gotta love Effluent Flip-Floppers."

Gordhan's ANC comrades mourn him

Source: Briefly News