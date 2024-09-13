The former Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan has passed away at the age of 75 after being admitted to a hospital

Although rumours about his demise circulated from as early as 12 September after a night vigil was held, his family confirmed his death

His fellow African National Congress members and public figures like former Public Defender professor Thuli Madonsela paid their last respects

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Mbalula and Lesufi said goodbye to Pravin. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, Victoria O'Regan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Comrades of the former Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan paid tribute to him after he passed away at 75.

Pravin Gordhan was confirmed dead

Fellow party member and the African National Congress's Secretary General Fikile Mbalula tweeted a statement from Gordhan's family on his X account @MbalulaFikile. The statement read that Gordhan died in hospital and was surrounded by his family, close friends and lifelong comrades.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Condolences from public figures

Razmatazz mourned Pravin's passing.

"His unwavering dedication to justice, democracy and the betterment of South Africa will forever be remembered," he said.

ANC's Gauteng chairperson and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also paid his respects on hix X account @Lesufi and shared a story about how he met him.

"Go well, Cde PG! Go well. I remember when I met you in the underground in Natal while I was a student and assigned a task to take care of you and other comrades of Operation Vula."

Former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela also paid tribute to him.

"He worked selflessly to help bring about democracy and did a stellar job in making SARS a world-class institution," she said on her X account @ThuliMadonsela3.

South Africans mourn his passing

Netizens joined in and passed their last respects.

Gift Given said:

"Gone too soon."

Kelly Girl said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Abu-Ali said:

"Politics aside, may his soul rest in peace."

Sir (Mthidos) said:

"Hamba kahle Mkhonto. The true fighter who defeated state capture and survived Zumanites' hatred."

Gordhan's family slams rumours

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gordhan's family had previously slammed claims that he died on 12 September.

His family spokesperson squashed the rumours and said he was in hospital. This was before his death was confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News