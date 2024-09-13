The Unemployed Insurance Fund Commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension

The minister of labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, announced his suspension for the R5 billion tender the UIF awarded Thuja Holdings

South Africans were not surprised, and some opined that government officials were in their positions to loot money

UIF Commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been told to sit at home. Image: Unemployment Insurance Fund

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The minister of Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, placed the Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner tebogo Maruping on suspension for the R5 billion Thuja Holdings tender.

UIF commissioner suspended

IOL reported that Maruping's suspension was related to the R5 billion tender the UIF awarded to Thuja Holdings. Mthunzi Mdwaba led the tender deal, accusing Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande and Fikile Mbalula of trying to solicit an R500 million bribe.

Maruping was disciplined months after the Pretoria High Court set the agreement aside. The UIF appealed at the Supreme Court of Appeal, and the appeal was dismissed. The Auditor General released a report that found irregularities with the COVID-19 Temporary Emoloyer-Employee Relief Scheme.

South Africans not surprised

Netizens on Facebook shared their views on the suspension.

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:

"If this Maruping is from a strong ANC branch, it's not game over."

Dewald Roux said:

"Corruption under this government is ridiculous!"

Pedro Mapelo said:

"All of them are just there to steal workers' money."

Fetsy Mokitimi said:

"Every minister appointed to this department must be suspended. Thulas Nxesi must also be suspended."

William Deale said:

"Thousands of people still have not received their TERS money from COVID-19."

Thulas Nxesi denies involvement

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi denied being involved in the R500 million bribery claims Mdwaba made.

Mdwaba claimed that Nxesi was part of the delegation of top government officials who demanded that he give him R500 million to receive the R5 billion tender.

