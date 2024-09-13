UIF Commissioner Tebogo Maruping Suspended a Second Time
- The Unemployed Insurance Fund Commissioner Tebogo Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension
- The minister of labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, announced his suspension for the R5 billion tender the UIF awarded Thuja Holdings
- South Africans were not surprised, and some opined that government officials were in their positions to loot money
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — The minister of Labour, Nomakhosazana Meth, placed the Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner tebogo Maruping on suspension for the R5 billion Thuja Holdings tender.
UIF commissioner suspended
IOL reported that Maruping's suspension was related to the R5 billion tender the UIF awarded to Thuja Holdings. Mthunzi Mdwaba led the tender deal, accusing Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande and Fikile Mbalula of trying to solicit an R500 million bribe.
Maruping was disciplined months after the Pretoria High Court set the agreement aside. The UIF appealed at the Supreme Court of Appeal, and the appeal was dismissed. The Auditor General released a report that found irregularities with the COVID-19 Temporary Emoloyer-Employee Relief Scheme.
South Africans not surprised
Netizens on Facebook shared their views on the suspension.
Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:
"If this Maruping is from a strong ANC branch, it's not game over."
Dewald Roux said:
"Corruption under this government is ridiculous!"
Pedro Mapelo said:
"All of them are just there to steal workers' money."
Fetsy Mokitimi said:
"Every minister appointed to this department must be suspended. Thulas Nxesi must also be suspended."
William Deale said:
"Thousands of people still have not received their TERS money from COVID-19."
Thulas Nxesi denies involvement
In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi denied being involved in the R500 million bribery claims Mdwaba made.
Mdwaba claimed that Nxesi was part of the delegation of top government officials who demanded that he give him R500 million to receive the R5 billion tender.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za